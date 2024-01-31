Top track

Frost Children - BL!NK

Frost Children - The Double Headed Tour

Songbyrd
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Frost Children is the project of NYC-based siblings Lulu and Angel Prost. They've released multiple full-length projects since 2020 that combine and transcend genre. Flood Magazine calls them "obnoxious, self-obsessed, painfully stylish, convinced of a sen...

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frost Children

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

