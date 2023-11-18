DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mëlanina

Elsewhere - Chatroom
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

  • This is a free event
  • First come first served and entry is subject to capacity!

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If...

Elsewhere

Lineup

Ayanna Heaven

Venue

Elsewhere - Chatroom

599 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.