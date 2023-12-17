DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mammadimerda in "La Recita Di Natale"

Teatro Sala Umberto
Sun, 17 Dec, 9:30 pm
ComedyRoma
From €23
Francesca Fiore e Sarah Malnerich tornano a Roma con un’edizione speciale e portano in scena la commedia natalizia, prestissimo nelle vostre case: la gioia delle feste. Ma solo dopo aver assistito alle ventisette prove della recita della scuola in cui tuo...

Teatro Sala Umberto

Via Della Mercede 50, 00187 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

