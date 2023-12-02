DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dave Clarke, Rebecca Delle Piane, SDN

Duel Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Red Baron torna a Napoli!

Duel Club presenta Dave Clarke, Rebecca Delle Piane e SDN per portarti in un viaggio che ti farà vibrare fino alle prime luci dell'alba!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Duel Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dave Clarke, Rebecca Delle Piane

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

