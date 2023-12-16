DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Best Ex / Star Funeral + more

Alchemy
Sat, 16 Dec, 5:30 pm
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Hammer Collective Presents:

Best Ex

Star Funeral

Rocket Ship

Secret Gardens

Live at Alchemy

171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

5:30 pm - $15 adv. / $17 dos

all ages

This is an all ages event.

Presented by The Hammer Collective.
Lineup

Best Ex, Star Funeral, Secret Gardens and 1 more

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

