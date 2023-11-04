Top track

Tonight's Vibe: Leopold

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

We proudly welcome Leopold back to the Living Room, with an intimate all-night-long DJ set!

ABOUT LEOPOLD

Leopold is a DJ and radio host from North London with a passion for music of all shapes and forms. Having been exposed to a lot of soul and jazz at...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

