DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dans son second EP « Nuance », la malicieuse Amaurie teinte nos âmes de couleurs éclatantes. Elle marque un tournant décisif vers la chanson pop, aussi simple qu’explosive, aussi frontale que mystérieuse. L’EP est nimbé de touches jazz, de piano-voix minim...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.