Top track

Emily

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adam Green (With Strings)

EartH
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Emily
Got a code?

Event information

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Adam Green is an artistic polymath -- a songwriter, filmmaker, visual artist, and poet. A co-founder of The Moldy Peaches and author of eleven solo-albums, his songs have been performed by artists as diverse as...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Adam Green

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.