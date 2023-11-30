Top track

DON BROCO - Gumshield

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Don Broco

Cliffs Pavilion
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DON BROCO - Gumshield
Got a code?

About

Action! Presents

Don Broco

+ Trash Boat + Ocean Grove

No under 16s in the standing area, 14 - 16s must be accompanied by an adult. No refunds will be given for incorrectly booked tickets.

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Trash Boat, Ocean Grove, DON BROCO

Venue

Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, SS0 7RA, Southend-On-Sea
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1630 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.