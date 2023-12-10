DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Schmear Campaign

Color Club Ballroom
Sun, 10 Dec, 1:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$15 ticket + fees ( ticket does not include bagels and the bagels and cream cheese - bring cash!)

Host Jonathan Sessa takes his Chicago-by-way-of-NY style bagels and comedy to new heights in this new afternoon showcase. Catch some of the best comedy in th...

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.