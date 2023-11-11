DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Privé at Reina (Austin)

Reina
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyAustin
$48.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le Privé has made its way to Austin on November 11th with CN Residents all night!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Cirque Noir.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cirque Noir [DJ SET]

Venue

Reina

206 Trinity Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.