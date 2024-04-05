Top track

Knock Off

229
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Knock Off return to 229 on 6th April 2024. £15 + BF ADV

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Human Punk.
Lineup

Knock Off

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

