DAY ONE -- THE WARM-UP -- CURATED & HOSTED BY HULK
Real Deal Vs Respek BA
Pedro Vs Slimbuck
Mr Tongue Twister Vs Kingslee Thunder
Hulk Vs Orwin
Impact Vs Giz
Coopar Vs Carlton Shanks
J Franklin Vs Zain Azrai
Kinell Vs DNT Uncontained
This is an 18
