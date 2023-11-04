DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Don't Flop: Institution, Day One

The George Tavern
Sat, 4 Nov, 1:00 pm
£16.50
DAY ONE -- THE WARM-UP -- CURATED & HOSTED BY HULK

Real Deal Vs Respek BA

Pedro Vs Slimbuck

Mr Tongue Twister Vs Kingslee Thunder

Hulk Vs Orwin

Impact Vs Giz

Coopar Vs Carlton Shanks

J Franklin Vs Zain Azrai

Kinell Vs DNT Uncontained

This is an 18

Presented by Don't Flop

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

