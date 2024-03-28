Top track

Pye Corner Audio

Studio 9294
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Pye Corner Audio

£18 - Studio 9294 - 28th March 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Pye Corner Audio

Venue

Studio 9294

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

