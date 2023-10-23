DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karaoke Uncut with Tyler Too

miniBar
Mon, 23 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsKansas City
FREE - Karaoke Uncut with Tyler Too 9pm - 1am every Monday

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by recordBar.

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

