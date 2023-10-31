Top track

Fleetwood Mac-O-Ween

Club Tee Gee
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Your favorite LA musicians perform your favorite Fleetwood Mac songs on Halloween at Club Tee Gee.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

5
Jean-Luc Eldenwood, Cassandra Violet, Emily Ritz and 5 more

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

