Top track

Charley

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aubrey Haddard with Mary McAvoy, Viana Valentine

Alchemy
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewport
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Charley
Got a code?

About

Join us for a night of eclectic music from national touring artist Aubrey Haddard with Mary McAvoy and Viana Valentine at Alchemy!!

This is an 18+ event

Alchemy Presents

Lineup

Aubrey Haddard, Mary McAvoy, Viana Valentine

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.