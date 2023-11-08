DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Stand With You

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 8 Nov, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
'We Stand With You’ is a collaboration between Max Balegde and Not A Phase, who are hosting a one-night only trans allyship fundraiser on our stage from 6.30pm till late!

Come together to show solidarity and support for the trans+ community with a variety

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

