DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Molly Martin

The Blue Room
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Molly Martin’s debut album Mary released January 2023 is cheeky indie rock reminiscent of early Smashing Pumpkins, Land of Talk, and the attitude of the Pretenders. It’s music that pretends not to care...

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Molly Martin, The Sewing Club

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.