DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A release party for Wild Up's Julius Eastman Vol. 4: The Holy Presence, featuring Wild Up's cellist and Eastman scholar Seth Parker Woods playing his new version of the title piece for cello and electronics. The concert will be followed by a conversation a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.