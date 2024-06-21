DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WILD UP: Julius Eastman / Seth Parker Woods

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 21 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A release party for Wild Up's Julius Eastman Vol. 4: The Holy Presence, featuring Wild Up's cellist and Eastman scholar Seth Parker Woods playing his new version of the title piece for cello and electronics. The concert will be followed by a conversation a Read more

Presented by Wild Up
Lineup

Wild Up, Julius Eastman, Seth Woods

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

