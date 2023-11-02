DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

METRO THE CLUB

Independance Club
Thu, 2 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

En metro the club te ofrecemos un ambiente único en el que cada latido y cada compás se traducen en pura emoción. Nuestra misión es proporcionarte un espacio donde puedas ser tú mismo, y te sumerjas por completo en la música, sin preocuparte por nada más. Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.