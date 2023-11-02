DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En metro the club te ofrecemos un ambiente único en el que cada latido y cada compás se traducen en pura emoción. Nuestra misión es proporcionarte un espacio donde puedas ser tú mismo, y te sumerjas por completo en la música, sin preocuparte por nada más.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.