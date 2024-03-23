DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Two Year Break headline their biggest hometown show at The Underworld to celebrate the release of their sophomore album LIGHT IT UP.
Originally making their name in the pop punk scene, Two Year Break have transformed into something unique. Taking influenc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs