TWO YEAR BREAK

The Underworld
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Two Year Break headline their biggest hometown show at The Underworld to celebrate the release of their sophomore album LIGHT IT UP.

Originally making their name in the pop punk scene, Two Year Break have transformed into something unique. Taking influenc...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Down For Life Music

Lineup

Two Year Break

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
