DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nik at Nite

Club Tee Gee
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nik Fretas hosts Nik at Nite with special guests joining him throughout the night.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

Nik Freitas

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.