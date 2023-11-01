DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for ONE NIGHT ONLY with one of the biggest names in stand up comedy, MIZ CRACKER !
Superstar of RuPauls Drag Race S10 & ALL STARS 5 !
With Extra Special Guests TBA !
A evening of live stand up comedy, music & Drag ! DON'T MISS OUT !
Meet & Gree
