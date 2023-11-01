Top track

An Evening with Miz Cracker !Stand Up Comedy Show

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for ONE NIGHT ONLY with one of the biggest names in stand up comedy, MIZ CRACKER !

Superstar of RuPauls Drag Race S10 & ALL STARS 5 !

With Extra Special Guests TBA !

A evening of live stand up comedy, music & Drag ! DON'T MISS OUT !

Presented by OnNation

Lineup

Miz Cracker

Venue

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden

6a South Lambeth Place, Lambeth, London, SW8 1SP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

