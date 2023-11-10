DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nessuno, Il Mostro di Firenze - Live Podcast

Colonne 28
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
PodcastParma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dal Podcast al Teatro. Dopo il successo di "Nessuno, Il Mostro di Firenze", disponibile su tutte le piattaforme podcast, CasoZero Media porta "Nessuno" sul palcoscenico in una esperienza di Live Podcast.

Gli spettatori potranno immergersi nella storia dei...

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

