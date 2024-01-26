Top track

Deep In My Soul - Original Mix

16BL in Paris

Bal De La Marine
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
DJParis
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

If I tell you "Deep in my soul yeah", do you see what I mean? 16BL - formerly known as 16 Bit Lolitas - is also 2/3 of Cubicolor, the famous and unique electronic trio. 16BL is part of the famous independent record label based in London, Anjunadeep, founde...

Présenté par Deep Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

16BL

Venue

Bal De La Marine

port de Suffren, Quai Branly, Paris, 75007, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

