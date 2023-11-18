DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I genitori nello sport: da problema a risorsa

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Sat, 18 Nov, 3:30 pm
TalkTorino
La comprovata funzione educativa dello sport è fortemente influenzata dal modo in cui agiscono e interagiscono gli adulti di riferimento (genitori, allenatori e dirigenti). Talvolta queste figure non riescono a collaborare insieme ma, anzi, creano tensioni...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Doors open3:00 pm

