Sam Sweeney & Louis Campbell - Shape #2 (Gmin)

Sam Sweeney + Jon Wilks

MOTH Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following the colossal success of supporting Bellowhead on their comeback tour in

2022, Sam is taking to the road to play his genre-defying landmark album, Escape

That, with his all-star band. Featuring Louis Campbell on electric guitar, Ben

Nicholls on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Sweeney, Jon Wilks

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

