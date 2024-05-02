DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slow Hollows w/ Special Guest Computerwife & Desert Child

Club Congress
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday, May 2nd
Dog Heaven Tour
w/ support from Computerwife and Desert Child

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

ADV $18| DOS $20

16+

--SLOW HOLLOWS--After a three-year hiatus, Slow Hollows returns reinvented, sharing new single & video “Old Yeller.” The g...

Presented by Psyko Steve
$
Lineup

Desert Child, Computerwife, Slow Hollows

Venue

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

