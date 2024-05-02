DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slow Hollows: Dog Heaven Tour w/ Special Guest Computerwife

Club Congress
Thu, 2 May 2024, 7:00 pm
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday, May 2nd

w/ support from Computerwife

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

16+

Presented by Psyko Steve

Computerwife, Slow Hollows

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

