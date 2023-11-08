Top track

Rosie H Sullivan - So I've Been Told

Rosie H Sullivan + Vraell

The Grace
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Rosie H Sullivan (Edinburgh) and Vraell (London) are reunited for a co-headline tour after working together on single 'Lull', released through Nettwerk music.

A mutual appreciation for each other's work brought these two label mates together, showcasing t...

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Rosie H Sullivan, Vraell

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

