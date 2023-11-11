Top track

Turn Ur Back - Oscar G 305 Mix

MADE IN MIAMI OSCAR G

Kemistry
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oscar G is coming to Kemistry for a Made In Miami takeover. Get ready to create bonds with us!

For table reservations please email:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Oscar G, Cocodrills

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

