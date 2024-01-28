Top track

Sarah Kang - Home

Sarah Kang - The Hopeless Romantic Tour

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sarah Kang - Home
About

Sarah Kang - The Hopeless Romantic Tour - Live at LPR on Sunday, January 28th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

5:30 PM VIP doors | 6:30 PM GA doors | 7:00 PM show (all ages)

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sarah Kang

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

