DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: S5 Grand Finale Viewing Party!

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🏁 Racers... it's the moment we've all been waiting for.. RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 Finale, on our Grand stage baby!

We'll be hosting the BIGGEST RuPaul's Drag Race UK viewing party in London, with extra special guests Ginger Johnson and Cara melle,...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs