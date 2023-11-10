Top track

We Don't Play

Dead on Arrival Tour - Calcium

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dead on Arrival Tour w/ Calcium along with Samplifire

Friday, November 10th, 2023

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.

Lineup

Calcium, SampliFire

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

