CD5 | Thanksmate - Deep Futuristic - Domgreek

Dissonanze
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJBaronissi
€15
About

Tutte le età
Presentato da Dissonanze SRLS.

Lineup

Domgreek

Venue

Dissonanze

Via Salvador Allende, 46, 84081 Baronissi SA, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

