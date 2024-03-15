Top track

La fuga

Marlene Kuntz

ORION LIVE CLUB
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsRoma
€31.50

About

"CATARTICA 2024. "Complimenti per la festa! Una festa del cazzo" . I Marlene Kuntz annunciano una data evento all'Orion di Roma, per celebrare i 30 anni di CATARTICA, l'album che ha fatto la storia del rock italiano.",

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Lineup

Marlene Kuntz

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

