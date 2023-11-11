DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KOLOURS!

The Goldfish
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

KOLOURS — your monthly source of house, juke, jungle, & electronic sounds at the Goldfish! Pull up wearing this month’s colour: BLUE!!! 💙🔵🅿️🔹🧞‍♂️🫐🥶

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The Goldfish.

Lineup

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

