Jeudi : Mona San + MZA + Alexi Shell

L'ETE INDIEN
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRennes
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

MONA SAN - electro (Marseille)

MZA - techno / electro (Paris)

ALEXI SHELL - techno (Paris)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plu...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

Mona San, MZA

Venue

L'ETE INDIEN

33 Rue Saint-Melaine, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open10:30 pm
98 capacity

