Manuel Volpe - Atlante

Rhabdomantic Orchestra

sPAZIO211
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50

About

L’inconfondibile mix di afrobeat, spiritual jazz, psichedelia, salsa e melodie dal sapore del mediterraneo della Rhabdomantic Orchestra sbarca allo sPAZIO211 per un concerto imperdibile ed unico nel suo genere!

Nata nel 2014, Rhabdomantic Orchestra è...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Rhabdomantic Orchestra

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

