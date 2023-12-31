DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reveillons Saint Sylvestre sur les toits de paris

Tout Le Monde en Parle
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €55.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saint Sylvestre sur les toits de paris

DIMANCHE 31 décembre 2023

Formule Restaurant à partir de 20h

Diner festif Magicien pendant le repas et chanteuses

• Dîner-menu avec 1bt de vin pour 2 pers – 180€ par personnes

• Dîner au champagne 1 bt pour 2 per...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Tout le monde en parle
Lineup

Venue

Tout Le Monde en Parle

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

