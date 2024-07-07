DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bring Me The Horizon - I-Days 2024

Ippodromo Snai San Siro
Sun, 7 Jul, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €60.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Codice etico https://www.livenation.it/TicketPurchase

Termini e condizioni https://www.livenation.it/terms

Privacy https://www.livenation.it/privacy

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Nation 3 Srl.

Lineup

Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud

Venue

Ippodromo Snai San Siro

Piazzale dello Sport, 6, 20151 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.