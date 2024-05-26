Top track

D.R.I. - I Don't Need Society

D.R.I. w/ Authors Of Fate, Societies Infection

Sinwave
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$32

Event information

Hardcore punk legends D.R.I. return to Las Vegas Sunday May 26th at SINWAVE in the Arts District, with special guests AUTHORS OF FATE and SOCIETIES INFECTION!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

D.R.I.

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

