The Daniel Wakeford Experience

New Cross Inn
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 5:00 pm
£13.20
New Cross Live and Till The Wheels presents

The Daniel Wakeford Experience

Pure and ecstatic pop from a charismatic and honest individual. Daniel Wakeford is a singer-songwriter from the UK's burgeoning learning disabled music scene, based in Brighton....

14+ (under 18s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.

The Daniel Wakeford Experience

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

