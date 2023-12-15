DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LIVE WIRE heads to The Waiting Room for a sublime evening or 60s/70s, Northern, Modern and rare soul.
With DJs
Rhys Webb
+ special guests
Shaafi Parvez (Heart Of Soul Peckham)
&
Mystique
10pm - 3am
