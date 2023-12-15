DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LIVE WIRE SOUL CLUB

The Waiting Room
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LIVE WIRE heads to The Waiting Room for a sublime evening or 60s/70s, Northern, Modern and rare soul.

With DJs

Rhys Webb

+ special guests

Shaafi Parvez (Heart Of Soul Peckham)

&

Mystique

10pm - 3am

This is an 18+ event
Presented by A Love Parasite LLP.

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open10:00 pm
120 capacity

