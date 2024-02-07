Top track

FEEL ALRIGHT

LAR LAR LAND Presents A PSYCHEDELIC GOSPEL EXPERIENCE

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
London
£12.35

About

Jeff Darko is a British Ghanaian emerging neo-soul singer/songwriter.

His distinctive sound pays homage to Soul, R&B, Electronica, African Jazz and Alternative-Pop, blending them all together into a musical amalgam he describes as ‘Psychedelic Gospel.’

...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LAR LAR LAND.
Lineup

Jeff Darko

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

