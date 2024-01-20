DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mr Scruff B2B Aroop Roy (All Night Long)

KOKO
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The veteran Manchester DJ & one of the UK’s most treasured selectors, Mr Scruff returns for another all night long session with us, this time B2B with the universally acclaimed producer & DJ Aroop Roy who brings his signature style of connecting the dots b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Mr Scruff, Aroop Roy, MC Kwasi

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.