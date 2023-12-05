DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAILE

Sala Clamores
Tue, 5 Dec, 11:55 pm
DJMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

05/12 SAVE THE DATE

Vem com o bonde da Baile pra mais uma edição incrível 🇧🇷❤️

Music | Art | Brazilian Culture 🦜

LINE-UP

@djbrunifv

@gt.nobeat

feat.

⛓️ FLASH TATTOO @ventos.internos

⛓️ Concurso de Twerking

💎 00h hasta 05h45

💎 Sala Clamores -...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:55 pm

