Elsewhere Staff Holiday Market

Elsewhere - Chatroom
Sun, 3 Dec, 4:00 pm
ArtBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
  • This is a free event

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport...

This is an 16+ event
Elsewhere

Elsewhere - Chatroom

599 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

