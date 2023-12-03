DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elsewhere Holiday Market

Elsewhere - Chatroom
Sun, 3 Dec, 4:00 pm
ArtBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

  • This is a free event

Elsewhere is hosting a Holiday Market featuring all staff members! Vendors include:

Absurd Objects by Luis Nieto Dickens

Bitchfist NYC

Danielle Hernandez

E-Wasted

Madame Namio

Matthew Uebbing

Maximo Xtravaganza

Mia LJ

Miel...

This is an 16+ event
Elsewhere

Lineup

Venue

Elsewhere - Chatroom

599 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends9:30 pm

